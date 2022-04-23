Four Deaths Following Invercargill Crash

Southland Area Commander Inspector Michael Bowman:

Police can confirm four teenagers died following yesterday afternoon’s two-vehicle crash near Queens Park in Invercargill.

A fifth person, the driver of a truck carrying concrete, was taken to

hospital with minor injuries.

The four teenage young men, three aged 16 and one aged 17, were travelling in a a black Ford Ranger ute when it collided with the truck on Queens Drive shortly before 4pm. They all died at the scene.

This is a tragic outcome, and our thoughts are with their families, their friends and their communities.

The formal identification process is ongoing and we're not able to provide any further information about those who died, other to advise that three of the young men were from the Bluff area.

The road in the vicinity of the crash has remained closed to allow a further examination of the scene today.

We would like to thank the public for their patience while this closure remains in place.

Police continue to appeal for any witnesses to the crash to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting event number 220422/7161.

© Scoop Media

