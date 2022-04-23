Fatal Crash, Arapaepae Road (SH57), Road Now Open - Central
The road is now open following the earlier fatal crash on Arapaepae Road (SH57).
The road is now open following the earlier fatal crash on Arapaepae Road (SH57).
Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>
Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>
Government: Russian Banks Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions
Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced new sanctions against Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>
Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>
Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>
Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>