Fatal Crash - Herekino

Police can confirm that a person has died following in a serious crash on the Kaitaia-Awaroa Road, Herekino this morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash involving a single vehicle shortly before 1am. Sadly, one person died at the scene.

Three other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Serious Crash Unit have completed their examination of the crash scene and the roads have now re-opened.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

© Scoop Media

