Serious Crash, SH4 Kopaki - Waikato

State Highway 4 is closed near Kopaki following a serious crash.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving a motorcycle at 10.20am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the road is closed while emergency services attend.

Diversions are in place South at Puekimu and North at Eight Mile Junction.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

