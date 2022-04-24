Serious Crash, SH4 Kopaki - Waikato
Sunday, 24 April 2022, 1:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 4 is closed near Kopaki following a serious
crash.
Emergency services were called to a crash
involving a motorcycle at 10.20am.
The Serious Crash
Unit has been notified and the road is closed while
emergency services attend.
Diversions are in place
South at Puekimu and North at Eight Mile
Junction.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Inflation at 6.9% is a bad sign of the rising cost of living, and hidden within the headline numbers are some even grislier figures. As CTU economist Craig Renney has pointed out: Food prices rose nearly 7%, led by fruit and vegetables which rose 17%. Meat rose 7.2%. The price of 91 fuel rose 8.7% even after the effects of the recent cut in duty. The cost of local authority rates increased by 7.5%. These are all unavoidable costs for many New Zealanders and hit those with the lowest incomes hardest... More>>