UPDATE: Invercargill Homicide

Police can now release the name of the man who died on Don Street in Invercargill yesterday.

He was 25-year-old Chad Parekura.

"Chad was living and working in the Southland area and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family who never expected to be in this terrible position," says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird.

The second victim, a 22-year-old Invercargill man, remains in the Southland Hospital Critical Care Unit in a stable condition.

"Our enquiries have established that our two the victims had been socialising in the area during the evening and prior to the assault," says Detective Senior Sergeant Baird.

"There were a number of people in Don Street at the time and we want to thank everyone who has come forward to give us information about what they observed.

"If you were on Don Street, either on foot or in a vehicle around 12.45am yesterday, then we strongly urge you to make contact with the investigation team."

Don Street is now open and the forensic examination of the scene has been completed.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

If you can assist with information, this includes any CCTV or dash camera footage, please contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220423/7854.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

