Hindu Youth Helping To Build Resilience In New Zealand Communities

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: Hindu Youth New Zealand

Hindu Youth New Zealand (HYNZ) is holding its national Hindu Youth Meetup on Saturday 30th April 2022. It is an initiative to help youth reconnect with one another, with the aim of strengthening social cohesion within the community.

Over the past two years New Zealand has faced numerous challenges due to COVID-19. Various communities have stood up to support and give back to New Zealand especially to those most in need. At the same time, the numerous lockdowns, challenges regarding employment and restrictions on events has taken a toll on community connection.

The lifting of numerous COVID-19 restrictions and moving to orange traffic light has given the community an opportunity to reconnect in person with confidence. In the first instance, the Meetup event will be happening in four cities on the same day; Auckland, Rotorua, Wellington, and Christchurch. There will be more cities that will be added in the future Meetups.

“Hindu Youth New Zealand has observed the gap in community engagement especially for our young people. From secondary school goers, international students to young professionals we’ve seen the community connection drastically impacted over the last couple of years” said Murali Krishna Magesan, President, Hindu Youth New Zealand.

The Hindu Youth Meetup is an opportunity for like-minded individuals to come together, meet and network. This will be one of the ongoing initiatives from Hindu Youth New Zealand to help rebuild resilience within the community. This will provide an opportunity for all the various demographics within the young Hindu population to meet, connect and once again feel a sense of belonging.

“With easing of many restrictions, we thought it would be the perfect time to reengage and help the community reconnect” said Deepika Magesan, National Coordinator, Hindu Youth Meetup. “We are making efforts to navigate the post-COVID world to help our communities return to a sense of normalcy” added Miss Magesan.

The Hindu Youth Meetup will be held on Saturday 30th April 2022 and is aimed at young people between the ages of 16-35. Registrations essential. https://tinyurl.com/HYNZMeetup2022

Locations

Auckland (3pm - 5pm) – Coordinator: Murali Krishna Magesan

Senior Citizens Room,

Fickling Convention Centre,

546 Mount Albert Road,

Three Kings,

Auckland

Rotorua (11am - 1pm) – Coordinator: Deepika Magesan

Playtopia Educare,

2 Ti Street,

Victoria,

Rotorua

Wellington (11am - 1pm) – Coordinator: Bhakti Todi

Garden Room,

St. Peter's Anglican Church

211 Willis Street,

Te Aro,

Wellington

Christchurch (11am - 1pm) – Coordinator: Roshni Surti

Bridge of Remembrance

Cashel Street

Christchurch City Central,

Christchurch

Hindu Youth New Zealand is a youth-led organisation that helps in developing young leaders in New Zealand. Through capability and capacity building initiatives such as national conferences, workshops, webinars, cultural events, and mentorship programs, young people can reach their potential whilst supporting the wider youth population within New Zealand.

