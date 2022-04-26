Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Founders Theatre Decision Confirmed

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 6:47 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council looks set to proceed with its long-held plan to transform the Founders Theatre site into a multi-purpose park and community performance space.

Council’s Community Committee confirmed the decision today, declining to support an alternative proposal from charitable group Theatre of the Impossible (TOTI) to re-purpose the building.

In May 2021, TOTI was given until 31 December 2021 to provide a fully-costed business case for a new use for the theatre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a further three-month extension to March 2022 was granted. Today’s decision means the TOTI proposal is now off the table.

Founders Theatre, which opened in 1962, was closed in 2016 due to significant safety concerns. The building has since been identified as earthquake prone with estimates for restoration ranging from $12 million to $20 million.

Council has consulted with the community three times since the building’s closure, seeking guidance on what to do with the site. In the most recent consultation in 2020, 84 per cent of submitters supported Council’s proposal to create a multi-purpose park as part of the Western Town Belt. The park will include purpose-built facilities to meet the needs of the community and include special interpretation of its historic significance, the re-instatement of its fountains and space for open air performances.

As approved in May 2021, the multi-purpose park is part of the 2021-31 Long-Term Plan funded activity – the Founders Theatre site upgrade project ($4.008 million in Year 2).

Following the closure of Founders Theatre, Momentum Waikato came forward with a proposal on the design, development and construction of a new Waikato Regional Theatre.

Since then, work has begun on the new $75 million theatre, supported by $25 million of Hamilton City Council funding as well as contribution from central Government and private contributors.

Mayor Paula Southgate applauded and thanked TOTI for the energy and commitment the Trust had put into its proposal. She noted the huge amount of good work done by TOTI on behalf of the city in the past. But good intentions were simply not enough, she said.

“We had asked for a fully-costed business case, but unfortunately that was not forthcoming, and we did not get the certainty we needed. There was simply not the confidence in the room that TOTI’s proposal was viable given there were no funding sources identified.Neither was there conditional funding agreements in place that we would have expected to see in a business case before committing our city to millions of dollars.”

Today’s Committee recommendation is to be ratified at a full Council meeting in May.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine Virtue Signalling, And Our Inflation Spike


National truly is the party of aspiration. Any centre-right voter who watched their champion’s trainwreck interview with Jack Tame on last Sunday’s Q & A programme would have to conclude that if Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in 2023, any wealthy white man in a suit can do it. A Luxon victory would prove once again that governments get voted out, not voted in...
More>>



 
 


National: U-turn Coming For Discriminatory Rotorua Local Bill?
Willie Jackson’s comments today on the discriminatory Rotorua District Council bill suggest Labour is rightly considering a U-turn, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>



Government: PM Has Productive Meeting With Prime Minister Of Japan
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a productive meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo today. “Japan is one of New Zealand’s closest and most important partners in the Indo-Pacific region... More>>



Government: Next Steps In Declaration Plan
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has released today the feedback from the first phase of targeted engagement with Māori on developing a plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP... More>>



Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

Government: NZ, Singapore Prime Ministers Meet In Singapore Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong discussed global and regional challenges and opportunities, their countries’ responses to COVID-19 and the next steps to enhancing the bilateral relationship... More>>

Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 