A new location, a continued community presence

Police are pleased to confirm details about a new premises for our Howick-based officers, seeing our longstanding presence in the community continue.

A lease has been signed for a site in Howick which means our six staff will soon be based at 76 Cook Street.

Inspector Scott Gemmell, Counties Manukau East Area Commander, says the property is within close proximity to the former site around Moore Street.

"Police have been working hard to finalise these new arrangements and confirming our new location demonstrates an ongoing commitment to the community," says Inspector Gemmell.

"Our staff have been deploying from Ormiston Station since we vacated the former site on Moore Street earlier this year.

"They have also continued to remain highly visible to the community in their duties over this period."

Inspector Gemmell says the arrangement will continue in the interim while the new location is fitted out and necessary arrangements are made so that Police can occupy the site.

Police will look to announce a move in date for our staff in due course.

"We would like to thank our community in Howick for their ongoing patience throughout this transition period," says Inspector Gemmell.

