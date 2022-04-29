Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Shining The Light On The Ōākura Water Treatment Plant

Friday, 29 April 2022, 10:21 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC is calling on the power of the sun to help operate a water treatment plant.

Twenty-eight solar panels have been installed at the Ōākura Plant.

Over their 25-year life the panels will reduce the plant’s CO2 emissions by about 33,000kg – and will have paid for themselves after 15 years, says NPDC Three Waters Manager Mark Hall.

“We expect the panels to provide about 10% of the treatment plant’s energy needs every year – that’s a saving of about $3,000 annually,” says Mark.

“This site is well-suited for solar power as it’s flat and north-facing. We’ll assess other Council facilities, as they need upgrading, to see which of them would also benefit from having solar panels installed.”

NPDC’s efforts over the years to reduce its energy use has twice resulted in national awards from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency (EECA).

The largest project to date has been the replacement of all streetlights in the district with LEDs. That work finished in 2019 and will reduce carbon emissions by 6,000 tonnes, as well as saving more than $6.5 million in electricity over the next 20 years.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), installing solar at commercial sites has become more feasible with costs dropping about 80% during the last 10 years.

Fast facts:

  • In 2012 NPDC won EECA's Public Sector Award for its energy reduction programme, which at the time had shaved $200,000 of its annual energy bill.
  • This was followed in 2014 with NPDC winning EECA's Energy Award for its energy-saving programme.
  • NPDC used to consume about 3.3MkWh of power on streetlighting. By changing to LED lights this has reduced this by 25 per cent.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Parker’s Tax Plan And Musk’s Twitter Purchase


Such is our devotion to the ordinary Kiwi battler, we ruthlessly tax the wages they earn and the stuff they buy, while letting people who amass wealth from speculative investment (and stash it in trusts) to go on their merry way, largely untroubled by the tax department. In the latest round of this dance of injustice, Inland Revenue has been told by its Minister to go forth and gather more robust data on the sources, extent, and locations of personal wealth in this country. In oh… Maybe five years or so, a Tax Principles Tax will have enshrined the findings...
More>>



 
 


Government: Council Ownership Of Waters Entities Confirmed
The Government has confirmed local council ownership and strengthened local voice by accepting the vast majority of the Three Waters Working Group recommendations on representation... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Supporting Communities To Prepare For Climate Impacts
From today New Zealanders can have their say on a proposed National Adaptation Plan to help communities across the country adapt to the unavoidable impacts of climate change... More>>

David Parker: Shining A Light On Unfairness In Our Tax System
Those coming here expecting announcements of new tax policy will be disappointed. None are being made. We have no secret plan to introduce a CGT nor a wealth tax or a deemed income tax, nor others... More>>

Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>



TradeMe: Rents Follow Inflation’s Lead And Grow By 7 Per Cent
The national median weekly rent jumped 7 per cent year-on-year to reach $575 in March, matching the record-high annual inflation growth in Q1 reported by the Reserve Bank last week, according to Trade Me’s latest March Rental Price Index... More>>

Government: Commissioners Reappointed To Tauranga City Council
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the reappointment of four commissioners to the Tauranga City Council.
“As the Council continues to face substantial infrastructure and funding challenges, it is clear that ensuring certainty for Tauranga is more important than ever... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 