Arrest made in relation to Dixon Street firearms incident
Friday, 29 April 2022, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 21-year-old man is due to appear in the Porirua
District Court this afternoon in relation to a firearms
incident in Dixon Street, Wellington, last
Saturday.
He is charged with unlawful possession of a
firearm and three charges of being a party to Wounding with
Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm.
Police continue
to make inquiries to identify others who may have been
involved in the shooting, and further arrests are
likely.
Police have spoken to a number of people who
were present at the time of the incident, but are still
seeking information from others.
If you were present,
or have information which may be helpful to Police, we are
asking you to please get in touch via 10 and quote file
number 220423/8189.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
