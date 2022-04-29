Arrest made in relation to Dixon Street firearms incident

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in the Porirua District Court this afternoon in relation to a firearms incident in Dixon Street, Wellington, last Saturday.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and three charges of being a party to Wounding with Intent to Cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

Police continue to make inquiries to identify others who may have been involved in the shooting, and further arrests are likely.

Police have spoken to a number of people who were present at the time of the incident, but are still seeking information from others.

If you were present, or have information which may be helpful to Police, we are asking you to please get in touch via 10 and quote file number 220423/8189.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

