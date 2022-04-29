Appeal For Information Following Assault

Southland Police are asking for the public's help after an assault in the Eastern Southland area on Wednesday, which left two men seriously injured.

Police were notified of the incident after the men presented to Gore hospital about 6pm. They remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Initial enquiries suggest the incident occurred in the Mataura area earlier that day, and involved a group of people known to each other.

Police investigating the incident have today executed three search warrants in the Mataura area, and have seized several items of interest.

Investigators are still working to establish exactly what has occurred and identify all those involved, and are asking for the public's help with any information that may assist our enquiries.

Specifically Police are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a white early model single cab Nissan flat deck ute, travelling between Mataura and Gore on SH1 between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Anyone with information should call Police on 105, quoting file number 220427/2910.

You can also share information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

