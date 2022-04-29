Rotorua Lakefront Toddler Play Space Open Ahead Of The Weekend

The new dedicated toddler play space at the Rotorua Lakefront is now complete and open for tamariki to enjoy ahead of the weekend, following a karakia led by Council’s Pukenga Matauranga Māori, Kingi Biddle this afternoon.

The toddler play space has been designed to reflect the natural environment of Rotorua, and is next to the new lakefront playground which opened in December.

The playground equipment includes a twin slide, climbing rock holds, a beach area with real sand and sand play equipment, and a timber jetty. A springer jet boat is positioned as if leaving the jetty and heading to the beach. There is also a three-seater carousel swing with two baby/toddler seats and a small standard swing seat.

The surfacing of the playground is turf and the colours of this have been designed to depict a waterfall, a lake, and the lake edge around the play equipment.

The play tower and the slides have been repurposed from the original Volcanic Playground.

Local company Campbell Infrastructure were contracted to complete the toddler play space, and are also working on the new lakefront carpark off Lake Road.

Lakefront operators Katoa Lake Rotorua and Volcanic Air are still operating their services adjacent to the start of the new boardwalk. Visitors can enjoy Volcanic’s scenic helicopter or floatplane rides or experience a speed boat adventure with Katoa. Drinks and snacks are also available from the new kiosks, Grounded and Teariffic Bubble Tea, near the Memorial Plaza carpark.

Other stages of the lakefront redevelopment currently underway include the construction of the new carpark off Lake Road, the extension of the boardwalk out to the western end of the reserve, the design and construction of the new whare waka, and earthworks in preparation for a new commercial building. The entire lakefront redevelopment project is set to be complete in 2023.

You can find further information about the development of the Rotorua Lakefront HERE.

