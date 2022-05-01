Update: Four Fatalities Following Serious Crash – Tāneatua Road, Tāneatua
Sunday, 1 May 2022, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that four people have died following a
serious crash
involving two vehicles on Tāneatua
Road, Tāneatua at 3pm.
Three adults and one
infant died at the scene of the crash.
The road
remains closed while Serious Crash Unit conduct their
scene
examination.
Diversions are in place and
motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
