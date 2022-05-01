Update: Four Fatalities Following Serious Crash – Tāneatua Road, Tāneatua

Police can confirm that four people have died following a serious crash

involving two vehicles on Tāneatua Road, Tāneatua at 3pm.

Three adults and one infant died at the scene of the crash.

The road remains closed while Serious Crash Unit conduct their scene

examination.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

