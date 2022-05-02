Warrant To Arrest: Police Seek Mana Lawson
Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
01 May
Detective Senior Sergeant Tim
Leitch:
Police investigating the shooting of
three people in Dixon Street, Wellington
on 23 April 2022
are seeking 29-year-old Mana Lawson.
A warrant to
arrest Lawson has been issued for being unlawfully in
possession
of a firearm. Lawson has family links in
Wellington and Auckland.
Lawson is believed to be
armed and should not be approached.
Anyone with
information as to his whereabouts should call Police on
111.
Information about his location can also be provided
anonymously via Crime
Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
“We want to assure the community that Police
are continuing to identify and
speak with all those
involved in this incident which appears to have
arisen
after a dispute between two groups who are known
to each other.”
Today police arrested a 19-year-old
Wellington man for being an accessory
after the fact to
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He
will appear in the Wellington District Court later this
week.
