Warrant To Arrest: Police Seek Mana Lawson

01 May

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Police investigating the shooting of three people in Dixon Street, Wellington

on 23 April 2022 are seeking 29-year-old Mana Lawson.

A warrant to arrest Lawson has been issued for being unlawfully in possession

of a firearm. Lawson has family links in Wellington and Auckland.

Lawson is believed to be armed and should not be approached.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should call Police on 111.

Information about his location can also be provided anonymously via Crime

Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We want to assure the community that Police are continuing to identify and

speak with all those involved in this incident which appears to have arisen

after a dispute between two groups who are known to each other.”

Today police arrested a 19-year-old Wellington man for being an accessory

after the fact to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in the Wellington District Court later this week.

