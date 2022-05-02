Update - Fatal Crash, Weber Road, Dannevirke

01 May

Police can confirm that a person involved in a serious crash on Weber Road,

Dannevirke has died.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle

at 4.45pm. Sadly, the cyclist died at the scene.

Serious Crash Unit have completed their examination of the crash scene and

the road has now re-opened.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

© Scoop Media

