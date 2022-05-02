Serious Crash - Tāneatua Road, Tāneatua - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash on Tāneatu Road, Tāneatua.

Police received a report of a crash involving two vehicles at 3pm.

The road is closed and Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Further information will be released proactively as it becomes available.

