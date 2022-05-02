Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellingtonians Urged To Keep Their Vehicles Safe

Monday, 2 May 2022, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are urging the public to take precautions to keep their vehicles safe after a spike in stolen vehicles across the Wellington region since February.

“The most commonly targeted vehicles continue to be the Mazda Demio, the Nissan Tiida and the Mazda Atenza, with many of these vehicles taken so the offenders can go on a joy ride,“ says Inspector Wade Jennings, Wellington District Prevention Manager.

While Police are committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account, people must take precautions to prevent their vehicle from being targeted initially.

“The majority of stolen vehicles are recovered however the unlawful taking of a vehicle is not only disruptive but upsetting for many people,” says Inspector Jennings.

  • Ensure your vehicle is locked, and all valuable items removed or concealed from view when you are not with it.
  • If possible, park your vehicle in a garage, but if it must be parked on the road, try to park in a well-lit, busy area.
  • There are anti-theft devices available for both your vehicle and trailers that will help prevent theft.

“By making your vehicle more challenging to steal, opportunistic thieves will be more likely to leave it alone.”

If you notice suspicious or concerning activity around vehicles, please contact Police on 111 if it is happening and 105 after the fact.

