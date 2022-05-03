Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

“Hole In One” Partial Reserve Management Plan Review Complete

Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

A partial review of the Tapuaeharuru Bay Reserve Management Plan, relating to the Hole in One golf operation on the Taupō lakefront, has been completed by Taupō District Council Reserves and Roading committee.

The committee today approved changes to the plan that will enable Taupō Moana Group Holdings (TMGH) to further develop its Lake Terrace operation. TMGH is the commercial subsidiary of the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board and had initially proposed a two-stage redevelopment of the operation.

The committee’s approved changes now permit the following additional activities at the site:

  • A lightweight open-sided roof structure over the tees to provide for all-weather use
  • A minimal kiosk/ticket office for sales associated with the golf activity and non-alcoholic refreshments but without an indoor dining area
  • A small public toilet as part of the kiosk
  • Construction of an open viewing area to enable spectators and customers to safely wait without affecting passing cycle and pedestrian traffic
  • Stabilisation of the bank and foreshore.

Other minor technical amendments to the reserve plan were also approved at the meeting along with small unrelated changes, and the council signalled it would seek to enter into a 15-year concession to TMGH for the site.

Council General Manager Policy & Strategy John Ridd said council had sought community feedback during February and March. In total 178 submissions were received on the issue and ten of the submitters asked to be heard at a committee meeting in April.

“Council has been very keen to hear the community’s views on this matter,” he said.

After taking the community’s views into account, TMGH had scaled down stage 1 of their proposal and took stage 2 off the table. The latter had involved developing the entire site into a multi-functional facility that would potentially include an events space and educational centre that could be used by the wider community, a visitor centre and accessible waterfront.

TMGH would now be able to progress the proposed development into the resource consent process, Mr Ridd said.

