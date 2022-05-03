Serious crash, Timaru - Canterbury
Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently attending a serious crash on SH 1, in
Timaru where a vehicle has collided with a cyclist.
Police
were called just before 4pm.
One person is reported to
have serious injuries.
Traffic management is in place and
motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash
Unit has been
advised.
