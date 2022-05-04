Serious Crash, Taramakau Highway (SH6), Kumara - Tasman
Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 7:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Taramakau Highway
(SH6), Kumara.
The single-vehicle
crash was reported to Police just before 5.20am.
The
vehicle has gone down a bank and indications are there are
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance... More>>