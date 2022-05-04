Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

“Solid Progress” On Marlborough’s New Library And Art Gallery

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Work on Marlborough’s new district library and art gallery is moving indoors, as the external and internal framing reaches completion and the last of the ground floor windows are installed.

Council Projects and Contracts Manager Maighan Watson said “solid progress” was made on the building over the last month, and sub-contractors were now working on ducting for heating, ventilation and air conditioning, pipework in bathroom areas and data systems.

Indoors, the installation of wall linings has started with plywood to the internal walls of the new art gallery now complete.

“The contractor has reported they are on schedule, with some items running ahead of programme,” Ms Watson said.

With the roof completed at the beginning of March, the next few weeks will see the exterior cladding and glazing continue. Construction of the building, led by Robinson Construction, is expected to be finished in December, followed by the internal fit-out.

When completed, the $20M building - which received $11M from the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund and has been described by Mayor John Leggett as a “game changer” for Blenheim’s CBD - will be home to the Marlborough District Library, the Millennium Public Art Gallery, a café, and community meeting rooms available for hire.

