Unlocking Auckland’s Transport Future

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 4:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Feedback is open for future transport projects in Warkworth.

The projects are part of the Te Tupu Ngatahi Supporting Growth programme, to develop transport networks to support future communities in urban growth areas over the next 30 years.

The programme is focused on growth areas in Warkworth, the North West, North Auckland and South Auckland.

Te Tupu Ngātahi Supporting Growth, a collaboration between Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, is leading the planning and consultation to protect the land for these future strategic transport networks.

Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Te Tai Tokerau me Tāmaki Makaurau, Steve Mutton says with population growth projections of another one million people living in Auckland by 2050, protecting this land now for future growth is critical.

“Doing this ‘route protection’ and planning now means that Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi can identify and protect the land needed for important transport infrastructure that will help shape the quality of the city’s future urban form and support sustainable growth and liveable communities.”

Auckland’s long-term transport network contains more than 70 well-designed transport connections that are safe, accessible, and sustainable, including walking, cycling, reliable public transport, safety upgrades and new and upgraded roads.

The majority of the proposed projects are yet to be funded and will be considered as part of the rezoning and release of land by Auckland Council over the next 10-30 years.

Auckland Transport Chief Executive, Shane Ellison says that community feedback has helped in developing business cases and identifying route options and the preferred routes.

“The projects are at different stages in the planning process and COVID-19 has impacted the pace at which the programme has progressed. We are now ready to go back to the community in Warkworth and the North West.”

“A detailed business case is being developed for Warkworth and we will be checking in with the community from late April to early June to ensure we are on the right track.”

Following this, further environmental and technical investigations are required before confirming routes later this year.

Route protection in the North West is further along with preferred routes being presented to the community and landowners this month. A Notice of Requirement is planned be lodged later this year.

Rodney Local Board Chair, Phelan Pirrie says Warkworth and the North West areas such as Riverhead, Kumeu and Huapai have been growing rapidly and having access to wide range of sustainable travel choices is essential.

“The community have asked for greater transport choices with good walking and cycling facilities and frequent, reliable public transport. I encourage people to provide their feedback on the proposals for Warkworth and the North West.”

Have your say – Warkworth

New public transport routes and walking and cycling networks along with new and improved roads are being proposed to help everyone move around in a safe, accessible and sustainable transport network.

For more information, timelines, and to provide feedback please visit https://www.supportinggrowth.govt.nz/or call 0800 GROW AKL (0800 4769 255).

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland

