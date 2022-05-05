UPDATE: Person charged following Cambridge serious incident

One person has been charged following a serious incident at a Cambridge restaurant on Campbell Street last night.

A 31-year-old person is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wilful damage.

Three victims remain in Waikato Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are not looking for anybody else in relation to the matter.

"What we know at this time is that the alleged offender was known to one of the victims," says Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin.

Police will ensure support is provided to those who were present in the restaurant at the time.

"This was an incredibly traumatic event for those either dining or working at the restaurant and we'll ensure they receive any support required," says Inspector Loughrin.

"A scene examination will continue today and the community will notice an increased Police presence in the area as we continue with our enquiries."

