Pavement Repairs In Blenheim CBD Start Next Week
Thursday, 5 May 2022, 10:11 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Repairs to the pavers in Blenheim’s CBD will be carried
out weather permitting during the evenings over the next two
weeks.
Works take place from Monday 9 May to Thursday
12 May and Monday 16 May to Wednesday 18 May, from 6pm until
11pm.
The works will be focussed on Market Street,
from Alfred Street to Main Street, with a crossing in Arthur
Street. There will be road closures around each crossing
during maintenance and detours will be in
place.
Drivers can expect delays and access to some
parking spaces may be temporarily restricted.
Letters
are being sent to businesses in the area. Business owners
who require further information can contact Project Manager
Paul Southey on 027 488 0127 or Marlborough Roads on 0800
213
213.
