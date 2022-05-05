Pavement Repairs In Blenheim CBD Start Next Week

Repairs to the pavers in Blenheim’s CBD will be carried out weather permitting during the evenings over the next two weeks.

Works take place from Monday 9 May to Thursday 12 May and Monday 16 May to Wednesday 18 May, from 6pm until 11pm.

The works will be focussed on Market Street, from Alfred Street to Main Street, with a crossing in Arthur Street. There will be road closures around each crossing during maintenance and detours will be in place.

Drivers can expect delays and access to some parking spaces may be temporarily restricted.

Letters are being sent to businesses in the area. Business owners who require further information can contact Project Manager Paul Southey on 027 488 0127 or Marlborough Roads on 0800 213 213.

