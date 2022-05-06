Police Seeking Information On Hamilton Hit-and-run

Andrea McBeth, Area Commander, Hamilton City:

Hamilton Police investigating a hit-and-run which left a man with critical injuries are seeking help from the public.

The man in his 30s was struck by a silver Mazda car travelling at speed on Breckons Ave, Nawton about 5:30pm on Monday 2 May.

He was transported to Waikato Hospital with a life-threatening head injury, and he remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police and Victim Support are providing support to the man’s family.

The collision was witnessed by a number of people, some of whom have already been spoken to.

Police are following good lines of inquiry but are appealing for further witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information which may help Police is asked to contact us on 105 and quote file number 220502/9642.

© Scoop Media

