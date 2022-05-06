Police Seeking Information On Hamilton Hit-and-run
Friday, 6 May 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Andrea McBeth, Area Commander, Hamilton
City:
Hamilton Police investigating a hit-and-run
which left a man with critical injuries are seeking help
from the public.
The man in his 30s was struck by a
silver Mazda car travelling at speed on Breckons Ave, Nawton
about 5:30pm on Monday 2 May.
He was transported to
Waikato Hospital with a life-threatening head injury, and he
remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Police
and Victim Support are providing support to the man’s
family.
The collision was witnessed by a number of
people, some of whom have already been spoken
to.
Police are following good lines of inquiry but are
appealing for further witnesses to come
forward.
Anyone who saw what happened or has
information which may help Police is asked to contact us on
105 and quote file number
220502/9642.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest... More>>