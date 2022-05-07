Appeal For Witnesses Following Grievous Assault In Hamilton
Saturday, 7 May 2022, 6:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
06 May
Hamilton Police are appealing for witnesses
to an incident that occurred in Enderley, Hamilton this
evening.
Police received a report of a man with stab
wounds at a residential address on Dryden Road at
7pm.
The man was taken to hospital in a critical
condition.
CIB are investigating the assault and are
making initial enquiries into the incident.
Anyone
who has any information that can assist Police in their
enquiries, is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number
220506/4826.
