Appeal For Witnesses Following Grievous Assault In Hamilton

06 May

Hamilton Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred in Enderley, Hamilton this evening.

Police received a report of a man with stab wounds at a residential address on Dryden Road at 7pm.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

CIB are investigating the assault and are making initial enquiries into the incident.

Anyone who has any information that can assist Police in their enquiries, is encouraged to call 105 and quote file number 220506/4826.

© Scoop Media

