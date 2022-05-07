New Zealand Bird Conference Will Be Held From 4-6 June 2022
This year’s New Zealand Bird
Conference will be held from 4-6 June
(Queen’s Birthday Weekend) in
Christchurch!
Join us for this important
event and learn more about our country's unique birds! Over
two days there will be a series of scientific presentations
covering all aspects of New Zealand birds. This is the
perfect opportunity to find out up to date information about
our amazing seabirds, shorebirds and land
birds!
Details and online registration are available
on birdsnz.org.nz/nz-bird-conference/
We
are welcoming anyone interested in birds to
Christchurch!
