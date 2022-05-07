New Zealand Bird Conference Will Be Held From 4-6 June 2022

This year’s New Zealand Bird Conference will be held from 4-6 June (Queen’s Birthday Weekend) in Christchurch!

Join us for this important event and learn more about our country's unique birds! Over two days there will be a series of scientific presentations covering all aspects of New Zealand birds. This is the perfect opportunity to find out up to date information about our amazing seabirds, shorebirds and land birds!

Details and online registration are available on birdsnz.org.nz/nz-bird-conference/

We are welcoming anyone interested in birds to Christchurch!

