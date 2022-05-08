Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE: Enforcement Action Taken Following Checkpoint In Tāmaki Makaurau

Sunday, 8 May 2022, 2:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Area Commander for Auckland East Inspector Jim Wilson:

Police in Tāmaki Makaurau took an active and deliberate approach to this weekend’s planned gang events in the region.

And it's paid off.

As a result of Police intervention over the past two days, one person was arrested, seven bikes were seized and impounded, and 130 infringements were issued.

Staff kept a highly visible presence across parts of central and northern Auckland and undertook a significant road policing operation.

Checkpoints were set up in the Mt Wellington and North Auckland areas checking driver-licensing and vehicle compliance.

This included stopping every vehicle which came through Marua Road and having a conversation with every rider.

This proactive engagement proved extremely effective and enabled staff to prevent a number of motorcyclists in the convoy from causing wider harm on the road.

Through strong and deliberate Police tactics we were able to deter high-risk driving behaviours and encourage enforcement around unlawful gang behaviour and intimidation.

This should send a very clear signal from Police that we will not tolerate behaviour that will put our community or road safety at risk.

Anyone who is found to be doing so will be met by strong enforcement action from Police.

While a number of people riding in the convoy were compliant and had vehicles that met the required standards, Police still fielded a number of reports from the public.

We want to reassure the community that we don’t tolerate those who attempt to rule our roads and Police decision making when it comes to these types of events will always be about community safety.

We have a number of ongoing enquiries and CCTV footage, which will be reviewed to capture offending in relation to gang activity in Auckland over the weekend.

The complete disregard for other motorists that some groups have is unacceptable, and only place themselves and others at risk.

Police will continue to conduct enforcement operations like this weekends and hold offenders to account.

Anyone with information relating to the activity are encouraged to report it to Police on 105 if they have not done so already.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 