Update - Masterton Castlepoint Road Death

Police can now name the man who died after being found unresponsive on Masterton Castlepoint Road on Saturday morning.

He was Lawziah Karaitiana, aged 20.

Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones.

Lawziah had been living in the Castlepoint area and Police are continuing work to piece together his movements on the night before he died.

We have talked to a number of people and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area, in order to establish the circumstances leading to Lawziah’s death.

We urge anyone who has information but has not yet gotten in touch with us – including any residents with CCTV cameras overlooking Masterton Castlepoint Road - to contact Police via 105 and quote event number P050489639.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

