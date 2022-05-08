Update - Masterton Castlepoint Road Death
Sunday, 8 May 2022, 5:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died after being found
unresponsive on Masterton Castlepoint Road on Saturday
morning.
He was Lawziah Karaitiana, aged 20.
Our
thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones.
Lawziah
had been living in the Castlepoint area and Police are
continuing work to piece together his movements on the night
before he died.
We have talked to a number of people
and are also reviewing CCTV footage from the area, in order
to establish the circumstances leading to Lawziah’s
death.
We urge anyone who has information but has not
yet gotten in touch with us – including any residents with
CCTV cameras overlooking Masterton Castlepoint Road - to
contact Police via 105 and quote event number
P050489639.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest... More>>