Food Charity Announces Major Sponsorship 10 May 2022

A growing food rescue charity announces a major sponsorship with New Zealand’s sole methanol producer.

Methanex has agreed to sponsor New Plymouth’s On The House to assist with the organisation’s operational costs, tying in their sponsorship with this year’s major maintenance project.

Methanex will donate all surplus food from safety initiatives during the event to On The House, and team members will also have an opportunity to volunteer their time.

On The House Logistics Manager Terry Hancock says this highlights the food charity’s necessity in the community.

“We are averaging more than a tonne of rescued kai a week. You can only imagine how many families that helps to feed,” he said.

“This sponsorship is crucial to ensure On The House continues to serve the community while working to reduce food waste.”

On The House operates twice a week, collecting food that may otherwise end up in landfills and redistributing to those in need.

The non-profit, which opened late 2017, operated out of a garage in New Plymouth CBD until it sourced a more long-term venue in February 2020. Since then, the charity has expanded its operational days, increased its volunteer base, and welcomed several more food suppliers including major supermarket chains New World and Countdown.

“We don’t see us slowing down any time soon,” Hancock says.

Methanex Manager, Stakeholder Relations and Communications Ngaio Mārama says the company “strives to promote and support sustainable practices in Taranaki”.

“One of Methanex’s objectives is to engage with the local community in a meaningful way to make a positive difference, both socially and environmentally,” she said.

“We found On The House to be an extremely worthwhile organisation which shares both our environmental and community values.”

On The House operates 5-6pm Mondays at 24 Lawry Street, St James Presbyterian Church, and 5-6pm Thursdays at 10 Henui Street, Holy Trinity Church.

