Arrests Made As Part Of Investigation Into Ormiston Burglary

Police have made multiple arrests and executed a series of warrants as part of an investigation into a burglary at a shopping centre in Ormiston last month.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, of Counties Manukau CIB, says Police executed six search warrants following the early morning incident on 26 April.

“Today we have executed five warrants in Counties Manukau and one in Northland, which has resulted in the apprehension of three young people,” says Detective Inspector Bright.

“We have charged two 15-year-olds with burglary and unlawfully takes, with a third young person being referred to Youth Aid.”

The two people charged will each appear in the Manukau and Whangārei Youth Courts.

“Additionally, investigators have summonsed a 22-year-old man to the Manukau District Court as part of our enquiries,” says Detective Inspector Bright.

“He is due to appear on 19 May on a charge of receiving stolen property.”

Detective Inspector Bright says Police enquiries will continue and further enforcement action cannot be ruled out.

“I would like to acknowledge the ongoing hard work of our investigation staff into these incidents.”

Police are limited in further comment as matters are now before the Court.

