Fatal Crash - George Bolt Memorial Dr, Auckland Airport

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Auckland Airport this morning.

The crash occurred before 6am at the intersection of George Bolt Memorial
Drive and Ihumātao Road.

Police remain at the scene of the crash, which involved a motorbike and a
vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital but has sadly since died. Two
occupants of the vehicle have also sustained injures and at this stage are
currently being assessed as being in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will examine the scene, with a
Police investigation to begin into the circumstances of the crash.

Diversions are currently in place at the scene and are expected to be in
place for some time.

The road is currently closed between George Bolt Memorial and Tom Pearce
Drives and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police are advising entering and exiting the Airport area using State Highway
20B/Puhinui Road instead.

 

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

