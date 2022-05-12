Fatal Crash - George Bolt Memorial Dr, Auckland Airport

A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Auckland Airport this morning.

The crash occurred before 6am at the intersection of George Bolt Memorial

Drive and Ihumātao Road.

Police remain at the scene of the crash, which involved a motorbike and a

vehicle.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital but has sadly since died. Two

occupants of the vehicle have also sustained injures and at this stage are

currently being assessed as being in a moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and will examine the scene, with a

Police investigation to begin into the circumstances of the crash.

Diversions are currently in place at the scene and are expected to be in

place for some time.

The road is currently closed between George Bolt Memorial and Tom Pearce

Drives and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police are advising entering and exiting the Airport area using State Highway

20B/Puhinui Road instead.

