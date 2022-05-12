Fatal Crash - George Bolt Memorial Dr, Auckland Airport
A motorcyclist has died following a crash near Auckland Airport this morning.
The crash occurred before 6am at
the intersection of George Bolt Memorial
Drive and Ihumātao Road.
Police remain at the scene of the
crash, which involved a motorbike and
a
vehicle.
The motorcyclist was transported to
hospital but has sadly since died. Two
occupants of the vehicle have also sustained injures and at this stage are
currently being assessed as being in a moderate condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and
will examine the scene, with a
Police investigation to begin into the circumstances of the crash.
Diversions
are currently in place at the scene and are expected to be
in
place for some time.
The road is currently
closed between George Bolt Memorial and Tom Pearce
Drives and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Police
are advising entering and exiting the Airport area using
State Highway
20B/Puhinui Road instead.
ENDS
Jarred Williamson/NZ Police
You can also view this release,
including any additional images, on the NZ
Police app [or at:
https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/fatal-crash-george-bolt-memorial-dr-auckland-airport