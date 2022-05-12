Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZSL Is Essential To “Get Ready” For Emergencies

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 3:40 pm
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency

Deaf people across Aotearoa New Zealand will now have access to comprehensive advice about emergency preparedness, with New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) Week marking the launch of Get Ready in NZSL by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in partnership with Deaf Aotearoa.

Getready.govt.nz supports individuals, whānau, communities, schools and businesses to get ready for, respond to and recover from emergency events. Get Ready in NZSL sees all life safety and emergency preparedness advice across almost the website translated into NZSL.

“Everyone has a right to accessible information before, during and after emergencies. This initiative means that Deaf people now have access to the same information as everybody else about how to get prepared for emergencies,” says NEMA Chief Executive Dave Gawn.

“These improvements reflect NZSL’s status as one of Aotearoa’s three official languages, while empowering Deaf people to prepare themselves and their whānau for emergencies.

“This was an ambitious undertaking which saw the production of 67 translation videos. This is the first time New Zealand has had a comprehensive one stop shop for emergency advice in NZSL.”

Mr Gawn recognised the mahi of Deaf Aotearoa, who provided advice and guidance throughout the project and developed the translation videos.

Deaf Aotearoa Chief Executive Lachlan Keating says, “When the earthquakes struck Christchurch, many in the Deaf community were isolated and at risk. There was very little information available in NZSL and it took almost two days to get interpreters on TV.

“Since that time, and in particular over the past six years, Deaf Aotearoa has been working closely with local Civil Defence groups and nationally with NEMA to improve their responsiveness to the Deaf community.”

Dave Gawn says Get Ready in NZSL is part of a wider project that has seen the website brought into line with the latest national and international accessibility standards, and ten languages incrementally added, including NZSL and Te Reo. It will also be available in Easy Read, audio and large print. NZSL content can be accessed through the language tab at the top right corner of the website.

Mr Gawn says the project is the latest milestone from a fruitful partnership between NEMA and Deaf Aotearoa. The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 and have collaborated on a number of initiatives to champion and enable the use of NZSL to inform Deaf people about emergencies. This week the two organisations, together with Auckland Emergency Management, also launched the Let’s Talk Emergencies booklet to teach people 25 NZSL signs that can be used in an emergency.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from National Emergency Management Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 


PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>


Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>



Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 