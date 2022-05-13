Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taupō Trials Free Child Car Seat Recycling Programme

Friday, 13 May 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Residents in Taupō with expired or damaged child car seats can now recycle them for free.

This comes as Taupō District Council trials a collection site for national child car seat recycling programme SeatSmart.

Council environmental ranger – programmes Shannon Hanson says the trial kicked off on 5 May and will run for around a year.

“We wanted to fully subsidise the $25 recycling fee to make it as easy as possible for Taupō residents to take part in the programme. Everything we accept at our transfer stations’ recycling centres is free to drop off, so we wanted to make child car seat recycling consistent with this,” Shannon said.

“To recycle your expired or damaged capsule, car seat or booster seat, simply drop it in the designated container during opening hours at the Broadlands Road Transfer Station in Taupō. The seats will then be collected, dismantled, and recycled.”

SeatSmart programme manager Toni Bye said the full subsidy is a great show of support by Council.

“Child car seats have expiry dates of between six and 10 years depending on the make and model. While it’s important to get these expired seats out of circulation from a safety perspective, we want to avoid them going to landfill so we can give the materials a second life,” she said.

SeatSmart has 42 permanent collection sites in nine regions around New Zealand.

“Taupō will be one of only two sites in the country where the cost is fully covered which will mean recycling seats is accessible for everyone.”

SeatSmart recycles or repurposes around 75 percent of car seats by weight, including plastic, metal and straps.

“With about 100,000 seats expiring in New Zealand every year we’ve got a big job to do, so we’re delighted with the chance to trial the programme in Taupō,” says Toni.

The Taupō site may become permanent if the trial is a success. According to Shannon, the Council are looking to see positive, consistent uptake in the programme.

“If we see this then we’ll certainly look into extending it for a longer period.”

The programme also works to promote road safety through educating the public on the fact seats have expiry dates and need to be regularly checked for damage and fit, Toni says.

“It’s also important parents and caregivers understand that seats need to be assessed following accidents.”

This safety side is a great added bonus, Shannon says.

“I initially contacted SeatSmart with the focus of diverting waste from landfill. But I now realise the important benefits that this programme has for road safety and raising awareness of getting rid of damaged and expired car seats,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 



Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 