Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Weekend Missions
Monday, 16 May 2022, 11:39 am
Press Release: Waikato Westpac Helicopter Rescue
On Saturday, May 14, the Waikato Westpac Rescue
Helicopter was tasked to Whitianga for a woman in her 50's
who had sustained injuries from a fall. The onboard crew
transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further
treatment.
The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter later
responded to a motor vehicle accident in Kopaki, where a man
in his 40's had sustained injuries. The patient was flown to
Waikato Hospital for further treatment.
The same day,
the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to
Rotorua Hospital to transport a man who suffered from a
medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato
Hospital for further
treatment.
