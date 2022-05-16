Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Weekend Missions

On Saturday, May 14, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whitianga for a woman in her 50's who had sustained injuries from a fall. The onboard crew transported the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter later responded to a motor vehicle accident in Kopaki, where a man in his 40's had sustained injuries. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The same day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital to transport a man who suffered from a medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

