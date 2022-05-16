Something For Everyone To Enjoy This Matariki In Tauranga Moana

Tauranga Moana will come alive from Tuesday, 31 May to Tuesday, 19 July with an exciting programme of events to celebrate Matariki, the Māori New Year.

Matariki Tauranga Moana 2022 has something for everyone, with more than 40 events taking place across the city, including workshops, exhibitions, live performances, family events and more.

To mark the start of the Matariki celebrations, master navigator Jack Thatcher will continue his near 30-year tradition of walking to the summit of Mauao.

Join Jack at the summit at 5.45am on Tuesday, 31 May to hear kōrero on the significance of Matariki, share in karakia and remember those who have passed on.

Discover the diverse and unique stories of Tauranga Moana by exploring historic images, maps, publications, audio, and more at the Pae Korokī Drop-ins. Learn how to make a delicious special treat in the Parāoa Parai / Fried Bread workshop. Head along to Fergusson Park to fly your kite high, or spend the day at the Matariki Village Market and enjoy live music and tasty kai.

This year’s Matariki is a special one, with the very first public holiday to celebrate Matariki falling on Friday, 24 June 2022.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says Matariki Tauranga Moana 2022 promises to be a wonderful way for the community to celebrate the Māori New Year and mark Aotearoa New Zealand’s first Matariki public holiday.

“We are literally spoilt for choice by the fantastic programme of events planned and the Council is proud to be a supporter of the 2022 celebrations, which aim to build understanding and enlightenment of te ao Māori (Māori world view), mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) and te reo Māori (the Māori language).”

The theme for the Matariki Tauranga Moana 2022 programme of events is Tupuārangi: Heavenly Treasures.

Tupuārangi means ‘to grow in the sky’. He is the star within Te Kahui Matariki (the Matariki cluster) that has a strong connection to all of the birds that tangata whenua traditionally harvested and ate throughout the year and also the tree-foods that grow above our heads, like fruit and berries.

Matariki Tauranga Moana invites everyone to discover the significance of Matariki and explore ways to observe the Māori New Year with whānau and friends.

Event details and booking information are available at www.mymatariki.co.nz.

