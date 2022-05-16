Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Psychiatrists Say Strong Leadership On Climate Vital To Mental Health

Monday, 16 May 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Royal Australian and NZ College of Psychiatrists

Psychiatrists are warning inaction on climate change by political leaders is harming people’s mental health, in particular young people.

It’s one of several links between climate change and mental health being discussed at the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists (RANZCP) annual Congress in Sydney from 16 to 19 May.

RANZCP President, Associate Professor Vinay Lakra, said climate change was the biggest health challenge of the 21st Century.

“As psychiatrists we’re seeing a marked increase in anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in people whose lives and livelihoods are being threatened by severe weather events like floods, bushfires, heatwaves and droughts,” Associate Professor Lakra said.

Sydney child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Cybele Dey, who will present at the conference, said more than three in four young people are worried about climate change, but strong leadership and action on climate can help.

“Many kids today feel betrayed by our leaders, but there is clear medical research that shows that when they see leaders take meaningful action on climate change, their mental health improves,” Dr Dey said.

“There are also proven mental health benefits to connecting with others who share your concerns and taking personal action based on your values, for example planting trees or climate activism.

“At the same time, individual action alone is not enough. Good mental health is linked to having a realistic hope that governments will do what scientists recommend and reduce fossil fuel emissions this decade to prevent global warming of more than 1.5°C.”

It’s a message Climate Council founder Professor Tim Flannery will also deliver in his keynote address at the conference on Tuesday.

“Maintaining our mental health in the face of the climate crisis is essential. Without good mental health, our efforts will themselves not be sustainable,” Professor Flannery said.

Together with other medical colleges, the RANZCP has been calling on the government to commit to a national climate and health strategy, fund its implementation and invest more in research on how to safeguard people's health in the face of climate threats.

“As the climate crisis worsens, the medical and scientific evidence shows the health impacts – including for people’s mental health – will only get worse,” Associate Professor Lakra said.

“Whichever party forms government must take action to address climate change and create a plan for supporting the mental health of Australians in the face of climate threats.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 