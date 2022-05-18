Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Make It Marlborough Is Back

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 10:35 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlburians are being asked to be a ‘hospo hero’ with the return of the region’s official support local campaign, Make it Marlborough.

Originally funded by The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) Group to offset the impacts of Covid-19, the campaign is making a return thanks to the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce.

General Manager Pete Coldwell says the Chamber approached Council to suggest the campaign was brought back. The Chamber is co-funding it along with Mediaworks and Council.

“Over the next seven weeks, the Make it Marlborough team will be encouraging people to shop local and support our hospitality community who continue to do it tough as a result of Covid-19,” Mr Coldwell said.

The campaign will encourage businesses to reward their staff with local café vouchers. There will also be weekly competitions to win $20 vouchers to entice them to get out and support Marlborough’s hospitality sector.

TEAM is providing $8,000 to the Chamber to run the campaign with radio advertising on MORE FM, social media, and café vouchers to encourage people to shop in the Blenheim and Picton CBDs.

Councillor Mark Peters, who is also the Chair of TEAM Group, says while the TEAM Covid-19 response unit has formally concluded its work, it has continued to keep an eye on where it could contribute to make a difference - and this fits well.

For more information, including how to enter, visit the Make it Marlborough Facebook page: www.facebook.com/makeitmarlborough

