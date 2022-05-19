Arrest Made Following Investigation Into Harmful Online Activity

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan:

Marlborough Police have arrested a 56-year-old man following an investigation

into harmful online activity which targeted predominantly teenage girls from

the Marlborough area.

Late last week, Marlborough Police became aware that a number of young

women's pictures had been taken from social media sites and doctored with

sexually explicit additions for reposting to adult websites.

Marlborough investigators travelled to Nelson and located the person

responsible for these postings.

“This type of crime is extremely upsetting for those affected by it and I

am glad we have been able to stop this person from causing more harm,” says

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan.

A 56-year-old Nelson man has been charged with causing digital harm,

possession of objectionable material and child exploitation and is due to

appear in Nelson District Court on Monday 23 May.

If you have been affected by this type of behaviour, you can report it to

Police on 105 so Police can investigate and hold the offender to account.

Marlborough residents can give information directly to Detective Glen Lindup

at the Blenheim Police Station.

Anyone with concerns about their online security can access advice through

Netsafe here:

https://www.netsafe.org.nz/privacy-settings-on-social-networks/.

