Arrest Made Following Investigation Into Harmful Online Activity
Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan:
Marlborough
Police have arrested a 56-year-old man following an
investigation
into harmful online activity which targeted predominantly teenage girls from
the Marlborough area.
Late last week, Marlborough Police became aware
that a number of young
women's pictures had been taken from social media sites and doctored with
sexually explicit additions for reposting to adult websites.
Marlborough investigators travelled to
Nelson and located the person
responsible for these postings.
“This type of crime is extremely upsetting
for those affected by it and I
am glad we have been able to stop this person from causing more harm,” says
Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan.
A
56-year-old Nelson man has been charged with causing digital
harm,
possession of objectionable material and child exploitation and is due to
appear in Nelson District Court on Monday 23 May.
If you have been affected by
this type of behaviour, you can report it to
Police on 105 so Police can investigate and hold the offender to account.
Marlborough residents can give information
directly to Detective Glen Lindup
at the Blenheim Police Station.
Anyone with concerns about their online
security can access advice through
Netsafe here:
https://www.netsafe.org.nz/privacy-settings-on-social-networks/.