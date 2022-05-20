Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

eDNA Confirms Threatened Fish Species In The Ōhiwa Area

Friday, 20 May 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

New and rare fish species have been discovered by Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council scientists in the Nukuhau catchment.

Toi Moana, on behalf of the seven Ōhiwa Harbour Strategy partner organisations, trialled two methods of collecting eDNA from streams feeding into Ōhiwa Harbour in March this year.

Environmental data samples were taken from three sites in the Nukuhau catchment, and the results show an array of bird, mammal, fish, and plants.

“An exciting result was the detection of Cran’s bully, this is the first confirmed record of Cran’s bully in this catchment,” said Graduate Environmental Scientist Erin Fox.

“Being very similar in appearance, confusion can occur when identifying Cran’s bully from common bully. While there have been other possible Cran’s bully records in the Bay of Plenty, this is the first detection with support of DNA coding”, Mrs Fox said

“The testing also confirmed the threatened fish species, Shortjaw Kokopu, remain present in the Arawhatawhata Stream; however, they were only detected in one out of 12 samples which suggests that they may be low in abundance.”

This research is part of the Ōhiwa Fish Passage Project, working to develop a greater understanding of indigenous fish species and restore connectivity in the Ōhiwa catchment.

Many native fish species undertake significant migrations as part of their life cycle (e.g., shortfin eels, longfin eels, inanga, and smelt). Access between saltwater and freshwater for different stages of their life cycle is essential. Instream infrastructure, such as culverts, weirs, and dams, can delay or prevent fish movements. Overtime, this has resulted in a reduction in the distribution and abundance of some of our most iconic and valued freshwater species.

Weka, yellowhammer, human, cattle, and rat were among some of the other species detected. This environmental DNA is genetic material that is shed by organisms through the loss of skin, hair, scales, fluids, and bodily waste.

“One day we would love to see eDNA results that reflect an increased diversity and abundance of native species and a reduction in mammalian sources. This would not only show increased freshwater ecosystem health but the terrestrial biodiversity values of the catchment as well.”

“eDNA sampling is extremely sensitive, and a level of educated interpretation is required when reading the results. For example, snapper DNA was found at each location, given it is highly unlikely that snapper have taken residence in freshwater, the results are more likely to have come from discarded fish frames.” said Mrs Fox

"Carrying out further surveys in the Ōhiwa Catchment, to build on previous work, will increase our knowledge of existing fish communities and instream structures, allowing for the development of a strategic plan to increase instream connectivity in the catchment,” said Mrs Fox.

Threatened species is a compulsory value in the National Policy Statement for Freshwater (NPS-FM). Every regional council must identify the location of habitats of threatened species within each Freshwater Management Unit. Shortjaw Kokopu is one of two threatened fish species we have in Bay of Plenty. Regional councils must support the presence, abundance, survival, and recovery of the threatened species.

Further eDNA sampling across the Ōhiwa is planned for later this year and will look at 10-20 more sites.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2022


At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section...
More>>



 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 