Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update from Levin Tornado Event

Saturday, 21 May 2022, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Clean up.

After a stormy grey day yesterday, Horowhenua shone today. People in their droves came out to support one another and the comradery shown cemented what locals have known for a long time, that Horowhenua is a beautiful place to live.

While many families are still getting to grips with the damage their properties have suffered, the hum in the community has been one of gratitude. Gratitude that the tornado hit when many were in their homes, and not at a time when kids were on the way to school, and gratitude that friends, families, neighbours and strangers chipped in to do what they could in their time of need.

Building damage

Yesterday the Urban Search and Rescue team carried out Rapid Building Assessments on those buildings impacted by the severe weather event. Council Building Advisors today assessed 11 buildings with a priority on those that suffered the most severe damage. Seven buildings today have been red stickered, deeming them uninhabitable. Of those buildings, two are commercial and five residential. 24 buildings initially classified as having moderate to minor damage will be assessed next week by Council’s Building Advisors. On Monday, efforts will again turn to those building owners and occupiers that have been most severely impacted.

Daniel Haigh - Local Controller says “Those that have been impacted most are our highest priority. If your building has been red stickered, you are prohibited from entering the building as it has been deemed unsafe to do so. If you haven’t done so already, please talk to your insurance assessor. Our Building Advisors will be in touch with you on Monday to talk through the next steps.”

“If your building has been red stickered and you do not have insurance, please reach out as support is available to you. Your wellbeing is of the utmost importance and we do not want anyone to feel as if they can’t ask for help,” continues Daniel.

Numbers at a glance

  • 11 buildings assessed; seven classified as uninhabitable, 24 to be assessed next week
  • 250+ volunteers some with specialised skills have been deployed to help with clean up
  • 67 emergency 111 calls have been received to date, and 37 welfare calls
  • Four families went into emergency accommodation last night, with others staying with friends and family
  • 48 Electra customers remain without power in the Levin area as at 1.40pm today

Where to get help and support

If you have been impacted by yesterday’s severe weather event and have immediate welfare needs, please call Council on 06 366 0999.

If you need support or advice, or have feelings of anxiety, stress, prolonged fear, hopelessness or anger, or you just need to talk with someone, you can text or phone 1737 for free to speak to a trained counsellor.

Ministry of Social Development (MSD) support

MSD is available to assist those in the community that have been directly effected by yesterday’s event. Contact 0800 559 009 and let them know you have been impacted by the Tornado.

Mayoral Relief Fund

A Mayoral Relief Fund has been established, with Horowhenua District Council contributing $100,000 and Minister for Emergency Management – Kiritapu Allan confirming yesterday that Central Government would match that contribution. If businesses or individuals would like to contribute, they can donate using the following bank account – 02-0668-0070607-002 (Account name: Horowhenua District Council, ref “Relief fund”). Details on the criteria and process for the Mayoral Relief Fund will be provided as soon as possible.

Response and Recovery update

· Council contractors will resume cleaning up debris from kerbsides on Monday. A collection centre at Donnelly Park has been set up to receive green waste and glass over the weekend.

· All roads are now open.

· Electra is working to restore the pockets of individual properties without power.

· Our logistics team continue to distribute supplies as needed.

· Council’s Animal Welfare team are continuing to care for two dogs and three cats that have been displaced as a result of yesterday’s severe weather event. Earlier reports of horses being displaced have been clarified, and they were in fact cattle. Unfortunately 85 cockatiels that went missing from an aviary are yet to be located. If your beloved pet is missing please give Council’s Animal Welfare team a call on 06 366 0999.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2022


At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section...
More>>



 
 

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:



National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 