Orange Sky Heads South With Launch Of First Service For ŌTautahi

Orange Sky Aotearoa, a non-profit organisation supporting vulnerable communities and people experiencing homelessness, has touched down in the South Island for the first time, launching in Ōtautahi Christchurch – marking the organisation’s fourth service in Aotearoa.

The new Christchurch van, supported by The Rātā Foundation and Lottery Community Canterbury, joins the existing Orange Sky fleet of two vans in Auckland and one in Wellington to provide free mobile laundry and shower services, and a space for genuine, non-judgemental conversation and connection for people experiencing homelessness or doing it tough.

According to 2018 Census data, more than 41,000 New Zealanders currently experience homelessness in Aotearoa, while a 2021 Orange Sky x YouGov survey found one in five (21%) Kiwis have personally experienced homelessness, and 20 per cent struggle to make ends meet every week.

Orange Sky Aotearoa Operations Manager Eddie Uini said the Orange Sky team identified Ōtautahi as a crucial community to support and are thrilled to finally be in a position to bring the muchneeded service to the Garden City.

“Working hand-in-hand with the community, we are excited to launch a new Orange Sky hybrid laundry and shower van to support our friends doing it tough in Ōtautahi,” Mr Uini said.

“Thanks to our volunteers and supporters, we can provide clean clothes, warm showers and share authentic connections to make a positive, long-term impact in Ōtautahi.”

Since its launch in 2018, Orange Sky Aotearoa has completed 11,178 loads of washing, provided 7,112 hot showers and enjoyed 17,260 hours of real conversation and connection in the communities in which it operates. Orange Sky Aotearoa Fundraising Manager Katie Hart said research is undertaken to determine new and future service locations as part of the organisation’s mission to triple its impact by 2025.

“Behind Auckland, Christchurch has the second-highest rate of severely housing-deprived people in New Zealand, according to a 2018 Severe Housing Deprivation Report, with 4.9% of the total homelessness population in Aotearoa,” Ms Hart said.

“With funding and support, we hope to further positively shape and grow our Orange Sky services in Aotearoa and continue to conduct location scoping, needs analysis and positively connect communities doing it tough across the country.”

