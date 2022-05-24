Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Orange Sky Heads South With Launch Of First Service For ŌTautahi

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Orange Sky

Orange Sky Aotearoa, a non-profit organisation supporting vulnerable communities and people experiencing homelessness, has touched down in the South Island for the first time, launching in Ōtautahi Christchurch – marking the organisation’s fourth service in Aotearoa. 

The new Christchurch van, supported by The Rātā Foundation and Lottery Community Canterbury, joins the existing Orange Sky fleet of two vans in Auckland and one in Wellington to provide free mobile laundry and shower services, and a space for genuine, non-judgemental conversation and connection for people experiencing homelessness or doing it tough. 

According to 2018 Census data, more than 41,000 New Zealanders currently experience homelessness in Aotearoa, while a 2021 Orange Sky x YouGov survey found one in five (21%) Kiwis have personally experienced homelessness, and 20 per cent struggle to make ends meet every week. 

Orange Sky Aotearoa Operations Manager Eddie Uini said the Orange Sky team identified Ōtautahi as a crucial community to support and are thrilled to finally be in a position to bring the muchneeded service to the Garden City. 

“Working hand-in-hand with the community, we are excited to launch a new Orange Sky hybrid laundry and shower van to support our friends doing it tough in Ōtautahi,” Mr Uini said. 

“Thanks to our volunteers and supporters, we can provide clean clothes, warm showers and share authentic connections to make a positive, long-term impact in Ōtautahi.” 

Since its launch in 2018, Orange Sky Aotearoa has completed 11,178 loads of washing, provided 7,112 hot showers and enjoyed 17,260 hours of real conversation and connection in the communities in which it operates. Orange Sky Aotearoa Fundraising Manager Katie Hart said research is undertaken to determine new and future service locations as part of the organisation’s mission to triple its impact by 2025. 

“Behind Auckland, Christchurch has the second-highest rate of severely housing-deprived people in New Zealand, according to a 2018 Severe Housing Deprivation Report, with 4.9% of the total homelessness population in Aotearoa,” Ms Hart said. 

“With funding and support, we hope to further positively shape and grow our Orange Sky services in Aotearoa and continue to conduct location scoping, needs analysis and positively connect communities doing it tough across the country.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Orange Sky on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 