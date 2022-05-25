UPDATE - Firearms incidents in Tāmaki Makaurau

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have responded to seven firearms incidents across Tāmaki Makaurau overnight.

They were in Ōtara, Papatoetoe, Flat Bush, Papakura, Te Atatū, Henderson and Mt Albert.

Police are not aware of any injuries at this stage.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the specific circumstances around what has taken place overnight and any potential links between the incidents.

We want to reassure the community that we are treating these incidents very seriously and Police staff are on the ground providing reassurance at each location.

It is extremely fortunate that no one has been harmed in these incidents and we know the community will be as disgusted as we are by this callous behaviour.

These offenders have shown blatant disregard for the safety of our communities by their indiscriminate and reckless use of firearms in public.

We ask people to call Police immediately on 111 if they hear or see anything concerning in their neighbourhood.

The community’s information is crucial to our ongoing investigations and we encourage anyone who has information that may assist in our enquiries, to anonymously provide information through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



