Crash, Southern Motorway - Auckland City
Thursday, 26 May 2022, 6:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police advise motorists travelling on the Southern
Motorway near the
Ellerslie off-ramp, to expect delays
and remain patient.
A four-vehicle crash was reported
to Police just before 6am.
One person is being treated
for moderate injuries.
However, two lanes are
currently blocked as emergency services attend
the
scene.
Police are advising motorists that there
may be some traffic delays,
especially if you are
travelling for work this
morning.
