Crash, Southern Motorway - Auckland City

Police advise motorists travelling on the Southern Motorway near the

Ellerslie off-ramp, to expect delays and remain patient.

A four-vehicle crash was reported to Police just before 6am.

One person is being treated for moderate injuries.

However, two lanes are currently blocked as emergency services attend the

scene.

Police are advising motorists that there may be some traffic delays,

especially if you are travelling for work this morning.

