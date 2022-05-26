Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua Living Wage Accreditation A Great Outcome Says Labour’s Councillors

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

The Labour councillors on the Porirua City Council are happy that the Council has agreed to become an accredited living wage employer.

The vote was passed in today's full Council meeting.

I want to thank my fellow Council members for joining us in committing to accreditation as a Living Wage employer. Council is showing leadership on improving the lives of workers in Porirua, and I hope that Porirua businesses follow suit”, said Cr Josh Trlin, who represents the Northern Ward.

A motion recommending the accreditation was moved by Cr Trlin and seconded by Councillor Hayward during deliberations on the Long Term Plan in June 2021, but the motion failed to be passed.

“This is not the end of the process, but the beginning. If we want a livable city, we need a Council that will make a commitment to community wealth building”, said Cr Geoff Hayward, who represents the Western Ward.

“Today’s Council decision builds on last year’s Long-term Plan commitment to pay contractors the Living Wage. We need to take a similar approach to building further on other challenges our city faces, like climate change resilience”, said Cr Trlin.

“This is a result of the years of work by the community to push for action by our Council, and today’s decision will help our Council encourage other employers to join the Living Wage movement”, said Cr Hayward.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>



Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 