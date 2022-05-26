Road Closure - Hawke's Bay Expressway - Eastern
Thursday, 26 May 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
the Hawke’s Bay Expressway.
The crash occurred near
the Meeanee Road on-ramp shortly before 4.30pm.
At
this stage there is no confirmed information regarding
injuries.
The road is currently closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the expressway between Kennedy
Road and Pakowhai Road, and take alternative routes where
possible.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?More>>