Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councillor Suspension Lifted

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato regional councillors have today voted to lift a 15-month suspension imposed on elected member Fred Lichtwark.

In February last year Cr Lichtwark was suspended from all committees, subcommittees and other representative roles. However, he remained a member of the full Council which meets monthly and as required, continued to receive agendas and was able to sit in on all formal meetings.

The suspension followed an independent investigation under the Waikato Regional Council Code of Conduct for Elected Members into three complaints of angry and abusive behaviour in November 2020.

Following a review last September the suspension was extended until remedial actions were completed to the satisfaction of the regional council chair.

The matter was brought back to today’s meeting of council by Deputy Chair Kataraina Hodge, who said she felt it was time for it to be discussed again.

In a vote of 10-3, councillors passed a motion to lift the suspensions and sanctions imposed on Cr Lichtwark, enabling him to participate in all council activities including standing committees and workshops. Cr Russ Rimmington abstained from the vote.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Barry Quayle said: “Councillors have acknowledged the hurt that continues to be felt, but a majority feel there needs to be an end to the punishment to enable Cr Lichtwark to participate fully in decision making.”

A number of councillors said an apology from Cr Lichtwark was still required and, if made, would “help us to move on”. During the meeting Cr Lichtwark “totally” apologised for any upset he had caused.

Councillors then voted unanimously in favour of a motion reminding them all of their obligations – including those set out in the code of conduct and standing orders – and the expectation that any behaviour that could be interpreted as disrespectful, offensive or harassment is unacceptable.

An additional motion was then put for councillors to develop new processes and systems at a facilitated workshop next week to improve governance culture. The motion was unanimously supported, with the new processes and systems to be adopted at a subsequent meeting of council.

Cr Quayle said he regarded this as the most important matter for councillors to address.

“I am keen to embed a new culture of governance, where values and behaviours are clearly defined and agreed, to take us forward,” Cr Quayle said. “Doing this now will lay a solid platform for the new council coming in later this year.

“In the meantime, I want us to be able to share in vigorous debate, have a difference of opinion, but walk out of the chamber as mates,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 