Seven Arrests Following Recent Firearms Incidents

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill

Rogers:

Seven arrests have been made as Police continue investigating and disrupting gang activity across Tāmaki Makaurau following recent firearms incidents.

Operation Dairylands sees an escalation of Police disruption and enforcement activities across the city.

To date, 10 warrants have been executed across the city with a raft of charges being laid and firearms being recovered.

Ten charges have been laid against seven people relating to firearms, drugs and bail offences.

As a result of ongoing search warrants, Police have recovered four firearms and 250 rounds of ammunition.

The public can expect enforcement action following recent incidents to continue.

The gang members involved in this violence continue to show a blatant disregard for the safety of people going about their lawful business.

Police have no tolerance for this brazen violence that has played out in recent days.

Our staff will continue to remain visible across Tāmaki Makaurau and we will continue to treat any further incidents seriously.

Police encourage anyone who may have information about those illegally in possession of firearms in their community to report this to us.

They can contact Police on 105 or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 at any time.

