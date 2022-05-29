Have You Seen Johnette?

Johnette, 15, has been missing since Wednesday 25 May.

She was last seen in the Maraenui area, Napier.

Police and her family have concerns for her welfare and would like to see her

return home.

If you have seen Johnette or have information regarding her whereabouts,

please contact Police on 111 and quote file number 220529/5000.

