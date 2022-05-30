Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Report Reinforces Need To Plan For Growth

Monday, 30 May 2022, 10:41 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Results from the latest housing update of the Wellington Regional Housing and Business Development Capacity Assessment (HBA) for the Kāpiti Coast confirms, that while there is a housing shortfall, the district is well placed to maximise the benefits and manage the risks associated with ongoing growth.

Mayor K Gurunathan says the updated HBA strengthens Council’s understanding of housing trends and demands.

“Kāpiti has been in growth mode for some time and the latest report complements the work Council has already been doing to plan and prepare for growth, and better understand housing need in the district,” says Mayor Gurunathan.

“The Council’s recently adopted growth and housing strategies, and changes to the District Plan in response to the Government’s directive to enable greater intensification, aim to ensure we have sufficient development capacity to accommodate the additional 32,000 people who are anticipated to make Kāpiti their home over the next 30 years.

“I’m confident that we are on the right track and if everyone plays their part – central government, Council working with our iwi partners, developers, and community housing providers - growth can be managed sustainably and responsibly across the district.”

Councillor Rob McCann, who holds the housing portfolio, says changes in the planning space to enable greater intensification in urban areas, particularly around transport hubs and town centres, will help ensure Kāpiti grows well.

“Council’s recently completed Housing Needs and Social Impact Assessment shows just how much pressure there is on the system. If we really want to shift the needle and ensure people have access to housing both now and in the future, we do need to change the way we think about intensification,” Cr McCann says.

“Whether we like it or not our district’s typography and natural features impact where and how our district continues to grow.

“We have significant opportunities to develop and increase density within existing urban areas and this will be an increasingly important factor for meeting future housing demand.”

The HBA report identifies that while infrastructure capacity continues to be generally available across most areas of the district in the short to medium term, the increase in growth presents challenges and opportunities for how longer-term growth is supported. However, the timing of this HBA update means it doesn't yet take into account the current changes underway to enable intensification and the new residential density standards.

The Council’s Long-term Plan 2021-2041 included a significant increase in capital funding to support additional infrastructure capacity needs to support growth over the next 30 years.

Acting Chief Executive Sean Mallon says further work on the planning and investment of infrastructure will be undertaken to support Council’s approach to growth, including current plan change enabling intensification.

“This work will help inform the next HBA and the Long-term Plan process in 2024,” Mr Mallon says.

You can read the Wellington Regional Housing and Business Capacity AssessmentHousing Update here.

